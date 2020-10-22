TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews, Troopers on scene of wreck on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Horry County after a wreck Thursday night.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Landmark Road and Highway 501 at around 8:30 p.m. for an accident involving an overturned vehicle and 18-wheeler. There are no reported injuries, according to officials.
HCFR said traffic movement is restricted, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene and is investigating.
