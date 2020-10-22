Town of Nichols responding to lack of trash services

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders in the town of Nichols are working to get trash pickup back up and running.
According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, Nichols administrators said they are “aware of the lack of trash services that American Waste Systems has provided and we are aware of the issues many are having.”
Administrators said they are working to remedy the situation.
According to the post, those with complaints should contact American Waste Systems at (800) 297-0387 so they can log the complaint.
“We also ask that you notify us so we can make note of the complaint(s) as well,” Nichols administrators stated.
