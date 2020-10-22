Three injured in attempted robbery, shooting in Florence; police search for five suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired at a Florence business Wednesday night, leaving multiple people injured.
A press release from Florence police states five armed suspects entered a business in the 1100 block of Harmony Street in an attempted armed robbery. Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m., officials said.
During the incident, gunfire was exchanged, leaving three victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The five suspects fled before police arrived at the scene, and all remain at large.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cpt. Oliver with Florence police at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.
