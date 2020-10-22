Socastee High School JV football team quarantined after positive COVID-19 test, district says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The junior varsity football team at Socastee High School is now under quarantine after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19, according to Horry County Schools.
HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Thursday the decision came after contact tracing was completed, and was a joint effort between the district and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The team will be quarantined for 14 days, as per protocol.
The team’s game against Carolina Forest, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has also been canceled.
The decision comes as the St. James High School JV football team was also quarantined after positive cases were confirmed among players and a member of the team’s staff. Both varsity volleyball teams at St. James and Loris High School are also under quarantine after a player tested positive earlier this week.
