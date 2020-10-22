S.C. reports lowest total of new weekly unemployment claims since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the number of initial unemployment claims filed last week dropped to the lowest number since mid-March.
In the week ending Saturday, 3,619 people filed their first unemployment insurance claim, a drop of 1,265 from the previous week. It also marks the first time the total was below 4,000 since before the the week ending March 21, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
Despite the continued drop in new claims over the past few weeks, a total of 763,312 filed their first claim for unemployment benefits since March 15.
Charleston County had the third-highest number of claims last week, recording 237, behind Richland County’s 370 and Greenville’s 292. Horry County had the next-highest number of first-time claims, reporting 234.
For the week ending Oct. 17, South Carolina paid out $57.2 million in state and federal benefits.
Since the pandemic began on March 15, the state has paid out a total of $4.4 billion in state and federal benefits.
Earlier this week, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the month of September is 5.1 percent, which he called an “impressive decline” from August’s revised estimate of 6.4 percent.
“People who are looking for employment are finding work. And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce,” Ellzey said in a statement this week. “If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case.”
