President Trump to visit Lumberton on Saturday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - President Donald Trump will be making a stop in the Pee Dee for a public event this weekend, according to officials with his campaign.
Trump is expected to deliver “remarks on fighting for the forgotten men and women” at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located on 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. He will also be joined by Congressmen Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson, who are both running for re-election.
Those wishing to attend the event may register online and must verify their phone number to receive their tickets.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the event.
