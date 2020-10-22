No. 25 CCU preparing to face Georgia Southern squad with similar offensive style

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Those attending Saturday’s contest between No. 25 Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern should expect to make a quick trip to Brooks Stadium thanks to all the running that will take place.
The Chanticleers and Eagles are pretty much spitting images offensively. Both squads base out of the shotgun and run a spread option system that attacks defenses in a number of ways.
Coastal and Georgia Southern are both in the top four in the Sun Belt averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. The Eagles lead the conference with 281.2 rushing yards per game. Georgia Southern’s J.D. King is the Sun Belt’s leading rusher with 105.8 yards per game.
After visiting with the Chants this week, they say the matchup of similar styles has its pros and cons.
“We’re a little familiar with some of the pitch schemes and option things that they do," said CCU defensive lineman CJ Brewer. "It’s just a matter of reading your keys and doing the right thing and doing your assignment and your 1/11th.”
“When you never see it, it’s hard to fit it,” admitted CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell. "They see it all the time and we see it all the time so I don’t think there’s going to be any surprises from that standpoint. It comes down to your execution and really it’s going to come down to who is the most physical. Who can hold up physically and the demands of it and who is going to be able to try to create some big plays. I think it definitely helps the defenses, it probably hurts the offenses because it’s not like it’s unique to them and they see it.”
Saturday’s contest will be televised live on ESPNU. Kickoff is set for noon in Conway.
