Myrtle Beach appealing circuit court’s approved settlement agreement in hospitality fee case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is appealing the circuit court’s approved settlement agreement in the on-going fight surrounding hospitality fees.
On Tuesday, Judge Williams Seals filed his approval of a settlement that was brought forward by Horry County and the city of Myrtle Beach in the nearly-two-year-long court battle.
Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit in March 2019 against Horry County, claiming that the county was illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees from the municipalities.
It stems from a resolution passed in 1996 that allowed Horry County to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax. The money was spent on numerous road projects throughout the county.
The resolution was slated to expire in 2017.
But in December 2016, the county passed an ordinance that extended the Sunset Provision on the 1.5% hospitality fee to Jan. 1, 2022. According to Myrtle Beach leaders, the county did not receive their consent.
All parties involved in the case eventually agreed to a settlement, but the city and county didn’t agree on how to divide up the $19 million that the county was holding in a trust. So, in September, both sides presented their case.
The city of Myrtle Beach wanted to split the money between the municipalities and the South Carolina Bar Foundation 50-50, while Horry County argued that the municipalities would split $18 million, with $1 million set aside for documented claims and none would go to the South Carolina Bar Foundation.
The judge ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement distribution proposal.
According to a release Thursday from the city of Myrtle Beach, the notice of appeal filed with the South Carolina Court of Appeals is in regards to the circuit court’s interpretation of Rule 23 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure.
Rule 23 includes a subsection dealing with the disbursement of residual funds, or all unclaimed funds.
“This appeal is necessary to finally determine the rights of the other members of the class – those who paid the Hospitality Fee to Horry County during the period when it was in dispute – regarding distribution of the portion of the $19 million common fund that was not otherwise resolved by the settlement agreement,” according to information from the city.
In a statement, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city is looking forward to a final resolution “of the lone remaining issue” through the appeal of the circuit court’s order.
“The other provisions of the settlement agreement provide a far better arrangement for the City of Myrtle Beach and its residents as they allow the city to keep and use the full amount of the Hospitality Fee collected within the city limits,” Bethune said.
