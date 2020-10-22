Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina gives away backpacks to children in the community

PEMBROKE, SC (WMBF) - The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina used CARES Act funding to provide 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to children in the community.
While students in Robeson County are currently learning remotely, it didn’t stop the tribe from filling a need in the community.
“We recognize children are not in school, but they still have school needs," said interim tribal administrator Tammy Maynor.
Maynor said the backpacks are great, but more important is what’s inside.
Each bag was filled with supplies such as notebooks, paper, pencils, hand sanitizer and even a mask, along with other important school items.
These items can be expensive, so Maynor and the Lumbee Tribe wanted to use their CARES Act funding to help give families a break.
“Hopefully this is relieving a burden in their home and that’s the whole goal of the CARES Act is to relieve burdens and it’s the goal of the Lumbee Tribe is to be a resource for our community," said Maynor.
Maynor said because of COVID-19, many people in the Pembroke community haven’t been able to work and are struggling financially.
By providing these supplies, she hopes families will be able to use their money for other needs.
“The backpack and the supplies we estimate is $50 per student so $50 worth of supplies going into the home is $50 worth of groceries that someone could be buying for their home," she said.
Maynor said the tribe plans to host more drives in the future if the backpack giveaway proves a success.
“Typically our county gives away backpacks for school, but they didn’t get that this year so that’s a need we felt like we could start to address so if this goes well we can do it again and again with the CARES Act Funds," she said.
