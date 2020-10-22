Leading Ladies of the Grand Strand: Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock is a Leading Lady of the Grand Strand.
She has been with Myrtle Beach Police Department for more than 20 years and promoted to chief in 2017. Prock said she never imagined as a little girl she would become police chief one day.
Prock said she wanted to become a writer in high school and college, and then changed her major after taking an intro to criminal justice class.
“I had the opportunity to write a paper about an unsolved crime and interview some investigators from my hometown in Alexandria, Va., and it was very impactful to me and after then I changed my major to criminal justice and that was all she wrote," Prock said.
Her dream then turned into serving her community through the facet of law enforcement.
“I had an opportunity with an internship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation while I was at my university in Virginia at Radford University and then I applied to several different agencies and Myrtle Beach was the first to call,” Prock said. “I absolutely loved it the first day that I put this uniform on and I love it to this day, and the reason I love it is because I know that I can I can do whatever I can every day to affect change and many people can do that in different professions and I have an opportunity to do that here in Myrtle Beach.”
Prock explained her team of officers and employees is her family who have the same goal.
“Whether it’s a call for service, whether it’s walking down the street changing a tire, helping somebody that needs a place to stay, that is what this job allows us to do and that is what not only myself but I have over 300 employees that take that opportunity every day and they truly care about what they do,” she said.
As for advice to young girls who might want to pursue a career in law enforcement, Prock would encourage them “to continue to work for what they want and their dreams.”
This is something that I definitely did not know I wanted to do when I was little, but God always has a role for you and and a place for you to be, and he’s going to put you where you need to be,” She said.
