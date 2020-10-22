Kelsey McGhee Memorial Golf Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Habitat for Humanity Horry County is hosting the Kelsey McGhee Golf Tournament on November 2nd. This is a tournament they do every year and this year they changed the name to remember Kelsey. The tournament will be at the Grande Dunes members club and starts at 10am. The tournament is full but you can still support by going to habitatmb.org.