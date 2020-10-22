Kelsey McGhee Memorial Golf Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Habitat for Humanity Horry County is hosting the Kelsey McGhee Golf Tournament on November 2nd. This is a tournament they do every year and this year they changed the name to remember Kelsey. The tournament will be at the Grande Dunes members club and starts at 10am. The tournament is full but you can still support by going to habitatmb.org.
Kelsey McGhee passed away 5 months ago in a car accident. She was 19 years old and was attending Clemson. Kelsey was very involved with Habitat for Humanity, she loved building things. Kelsey’s Dad, David said “Habitat and serving others is where she always wanted to be and what she wanted to do.”
Habitat for Humanity Horry County will have the Kelsey McGhee Memorial Tournament every year from now on. “My dad was a golf course superintendent, I was a golf course superintendent. Kelsey never played golf, it’s a blessing to us to know that Habitat did what they did for Kelsey” said David McGhee.
All the funds raised will go to Habitat for Humanity to support it’s mission.
