Georgetown votes unanimously to extend city mask ordinance

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Council voted Thursday afternoon to extend its ongoing face covering ordinance for another 60 days.
The council made the decision Thursday afternoon. The ordinance, which first took effect on July 3, requires face coverings in any food service retail establishment, including grocery and convenience stores, other retail stores, pharmacies, alcoholic beverage stores and laundromats.
All retail establishments must require their employees and staff members to wear face coverings as well.
Face coverings are not required in certain conditions, including but not limited to outdoor or unenclosed areas, for people whose religious believes prevent them from wearing a face covering, for those who cannot wear one because of a medical or behavioral condition; for children under 10, provided adults accompanying children ages 2 to 10 shall use reasonable efforts to make sure the children wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of a food service or retail store; for patrons of food service establishments while they are eating; in private, individual offices and when complying with directions from law enforcement officers.
Violation of the ordinance could mean a $50 fine. Businesses that fail to require employees to wear face coverings also face a $50 fine.
