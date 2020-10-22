Florence RedWolves name Jake Schuster head coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jake Schuster has been named head coach of the Florence RedWolves, team president Cameron Kovach announced Thursday morning.
Schuster, who was an assistant coach with the team in 2019, will take over as the skipper for the 2021 campaign.
“Jake stood out in our search for a head coach as someone who cared about the organization,” Kovach said. “He will be very involved with the community and serve as a leader for our players.”
In addition to spending 2019 as the pitching coach in Florence, Schuster also was an assistant coach with the Macon Bacon, another Coastal Plain League team, in 2018.
Schuster has spent the last two collegiate seasons as the pitching coach for Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. He also was at Clemson University for three years as the video coordinator and the bullpen coordinator.
Schuster hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated twice from Clemson with a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in athletic leadership.
The RedWolves will open the 2021 season on May 27 against Holly Springs.
