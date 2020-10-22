Florence police arrest woman wanted for attempted murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted for attempted murder was arrested Tuesday by Florence police, officials said.
An officer saw the suspect, identified as Kaysona Timmons, driving on Oakland Avenue and performed a traffic stop, according to a press release from Florence police.
Her license was reportedly suspended at the time of the traffic stop.
According to police, Timmons' attempted murder charge stems from an incident that happened in the 600 block of Lynch Street on Sept. 3.
Timmons allegedly hit the victim with a vehicle after the two had a physical altercation.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.
Timmons was arrested on her outstanding attempted murder warrant and driving under suspension.
Online records show Timmons was released from the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday on $51,000 bond.
