FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather continues with isolated showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather continues through the weekend and into early next week. This will allow for some patchy fog once again this morning as you plan to head out the door. It’s nowhere near as bad as the previous two mornings though! Keep that in mind.
Temperatures this morning are in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies, providing for a slightly cooler feel compared to previous mornings. As we head throughout the morning hours, our isolated showers chances will continue. We will hold onto that 20% chance of a stray shower or two this morning and throughout the afternoon hours.
Regardless of a few isolated showers, a mix of sun and clouds will continue with warm temperatures for the rest of the day. Highs will top out right around 80 degrees on the beaches and the lower 80s inland.
The forecast for Friday through the weekend remains the same. Temperatures each day will climb to near 80 with overnight temperatures in the 60s to near 70. With humidity remaining high, a little fog will develop each night with a risk of a stray shower or two each day.
