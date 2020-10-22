FIRST ALERT: Mild weekend with a few showers at times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather continues through the weekend and into early next week with a risk of showers at times.
Tonight will see another round of patchy fog at times along with mild temperatures only dropping into the lower to middle 60s.
Saturday will see weather similar to the last several days with a mix of sun and clouds and warm afternoon temperatures. Readings will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 at the beaches and into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. With high humidity remaining in place, a stray sprinkle or brief shower will remain possible with rain chances at 20%.
A better chance of showers will arrive on Sunday as a weak front gets close to the area. The best chance of rain over the weekend comes through the first half of the day Sunday with a 60% chance of showers. Cloudy skies and a stray shower will remain likely through the afternoon. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will remain warm in the upper 70s.
Next week will see the unseasonably warm and humid weather continuing with afternoon temperatures in the 70s to near 80.
