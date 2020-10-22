Donations sought for ‘Spooktacular Supply Drive’ to benefit local kids in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Pearce Law Group is hosting a supply drive to help support Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday people can drop off non-perishable items or Halloween treats.
The donations will help assist children across the Grand Strand.
The Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies events coordinator, Bridget Brancato, said this year has been a little different. But it hasn’t stopped them from providing food for children in need.
“We use the money we get from fundraisers and actual items and we pack the bags for the kids," Brancato said.
Pearce Law Group is asking for the following items: Canned pasta, Ramen noodles, crackers, Vienna Sausages, instant oatmeal or individually packed snacks.
Some of the Halloween items requested are candy, treats or goodies.
Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies have lost out on several big fundraiser events this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so any donation is very appreciated.
“We really do rely on donations and individuals to help us survive," Brancato said. “Everything we take in we give right back out. Nobody gets paid here whether it be the packers, phone, events we do so every little bit adds up. So, anything you can give whether it be your time or treasure we could use it.”
Brancato added not only do they serve children K-12, but also families.
The supply drive is at 1314 Professional Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
