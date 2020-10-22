Deputies: Suspect in custody after victim stabbed multiple times in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Robeson County, deputies said.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. to a stabbing call on St. Anna Road in Pembroke.
Upon arrival, authorities found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who deputies said is currently in critical condition, was taken to Southeastern Health before being transferred to another facility for additional treatment.
According to deputies, the stabbing happened in a barn that is located behind the home.
The suspect, Bryant Locklear, 33, of Pembroke, remained in the barn with a young child and refused to come out to speak to authorities, the released stated.
After law enforcement and family members spoke to Locklear for several hours in an attempt to get him to surrender, SWAT teams entered the barn and took the 33-year-old into custody, according to deputies.
Deputies said the child was placed in the care of another family member.
Locklear was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center.
