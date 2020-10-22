CCU volleyball defeats Troy in home opener 3-0

After trailing briefly at the beginning of the third set and tied at 4-4, Coastal used a pair of attack errors by Troy and a kill by Ilse Sinnige to open a 7-4 lead. Leading 11-9, the Chants scored six of the next seven points to open a commanding 17-10 advantage. Nemeth again ended the set with yet another kill as the Chants closed out the match 25-16.