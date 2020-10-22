CCU volleyball defeats Troy in home opener 3-0

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina (7-0, 7-0 SBC) opened its home schedule with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-16) Sun Belt Conference victory over Troy (4-2, 4-2 SBC) in the first match of a three-match series. The second match will begin at 6 p.m. ET tonight at Coastal’s HTC Center.
The Chanticleers opened the first set with consecutive kills by Ani Bozdeva and Anett Nemeth to win the first two home points of the season. Troy responded with four consecutive points, capped by a service ace by Alison Siersma, to take a 4-2 advantage. Julia Brooks later capped a quick 3-0 run by the Trojans as they opened a 15-10 cushion over the Chants.
Trailing 19-14, Coastal scored five unanswered points to tie the match at 19-19 but a couple of Troy points forced a timeout by the Chants. Coming out of the timeout, Coastal scored the final six points of the opening set with Nemeth ending the set at 25-21 with a kill.
In the second set, Coastal never trailed and built leads as high as nine points multiple times before a Nemeth kill again ended the set. The Chants' attack was nearly flawless in the second set with only one attack error and a hitting percentage of .469.
After trailing briefly at the beginning of the third set and tied at 4-4, Coastal used a pair of attack errors by Troy and a kill by Ilse Sinnige to open a 7-4 lead. Leading 11-9, the Chants scored six of the next seven points to open a commanding 17-10 advantage. Nemeth again ended the set with yet another kill as the Chants closed out the match 25-16.
Nemeth, the defending Sun Belt Player of the Year, led Coastal Carolina with 18 kills and only two errors. Brigitta Petrenko set the offense with 33 set assists. Defensively, the Chanticleers recorded 13 blocks as a team with Sinnige leading the way with five blocks. Bozdeva and Christina Nance added four blocks each for the Chants while libero Lina Perugini had 14 digs for Coastal.
Siersma led Troy with eight kills, while Jessica LoPresti and Halston Hillier added seven kills each. The Trojans' offensive attack was slowed greatly by the Chants' defense at the net and managed just a .058 hitting percentage. Setter Amara Anderson dished out 23 assists while libero Lacey Jeffcoat had 20 digs.
