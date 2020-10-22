Boil water advisory issued in parts of Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Florence issued a boil water advisory for areas of the city after a water main broke Thursday.
Officials said water customers within the 500 Block of Woody Jones Boulevard, as well as those on 2660 and 2670 Hospitality Boulevard, are advised to boil their tap water for one minute before using it for drinking or cooking.
The city said staff is also on-site to repair the break and restore water service to those impacted. Officials also said there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but a slight potential of contamination does exist.
An update on the advisory will be released Friday, along with the results of a water quality test.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.