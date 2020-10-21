Sumter Police searching for woman reported missing after leaving hospital

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a woman reported missing after leaving a local hospital.
Officials say Norma Cooper Tumbleston, 48, was being treated at Prisma Health Tuomey but was caught on camera leaving the hospital after 2 a.m.
Tumbleston was last seen wearing a hospital gown, yellow socks, and white sneakers. However, she could have gone to a friend’s house and changed clothing.
Tumbleston is described as 5′1, around 160 pounds with black/brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Tumbleston whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or 911.
