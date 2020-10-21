Proposal to build news homes at former NMB golf course moves forward after city council vote

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A proposal to build hundreds of new homes at the former Possum Trot Golf Course is moving forward.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the motion unanimously Monday night.
The motion annexes about 170 acres on Possum Trot Road into the city, allowing for the construction of 500 new homes.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley says city council held workshops and worked with the developer on the project.
After more than 50 years, the Possum Trot Golf Course closed on Oct. 31, 2019, after the property owner decided to not renew the lease on the course.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.