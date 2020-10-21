North Myrtle Beach-St. James high school football game cancelled

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A non-region varsity football game in the final stretch of the high school football season now will not happen.
Officials with St. James High School announced Wednesdays that the Sharks' matchup against North Myrtle Beach has been canceled. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 30 at St. James. The Sharks' homecoming contest will now be Nov. 13 against Waccamaw.
It also comes as St. James' volleyball team is currently quarantined after a player tested positive for COVID-19, and days after cases were confirmed among the school’s JV football team prior to a game at Sumter.
The Sharks (1-3) are still scheduled for a road game at Carolina Forest on Friday, but are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
North Myrtle Beach (4-0) hosts West Florence on Friday, and could be in line for an automatic postseason berth with a win.
