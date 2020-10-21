Neighbors frustrated with outcome of Possum Trot annexation vote

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people who live in North Myrtle Beach said they did not get the outcome they wanted this week when it comes to the annexation of the Possum Trot Golf Course.
The now-abandoned course has sat vacant for almost a year. Just this week, the North Myrtle Beach City Council voted to annex the land, clearing the way for the construction of around 500 new homes.
Steve Hicks bought his home on Anne Street a few years ago because of the beautiful view of the golf course in his backyard. Now, his view is of overgrown grass about as tall as a human.
“All the neighbors around here are not happy about it,” Hicks said.
Neighbors said traffic is the biggest concern. They noted that traffic on Anne Street is already a problem, and they worry it’ll only get worse with hundreds of new homes.
“Anything that they’re going to do development-wise is just going to absolutely exacerbate existing problems,” Bob Herman said. “You can’t add a thousand-plus cars for two little roads to handle.”
Neighbors have a message to city leaders.
“Be realistic,” Herman said. “Go look at the surrounding streets that are going to service this thing. Look at Anne Street especially.”
“They really need to rethink what happens to all the individuals,” Hicks said. “They need to think about the people that live here.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.