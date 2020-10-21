Mayor: Surfside Beach to receive nearly $1 million from hospitality fee lawsuit settlement

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach will be paid nearly $1 million as part of a legal settlement between Horry County and its municipalities, according to the town’s mayor.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday that the town would receive $997,200 as part of the decision.
“There are a number of things that need to be cleared up moving forward,” he wrote. “One issue is that our town ordinance needs to be changed to reflect the changes. This will be done in the coming month. This is all good news for our town.”
On Tuesday, Judge William Seals approved of a settlement in the two-year-long case brought forward by Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach initially filed suit against the county in March 2019, accusing the county of illegally taking millions of dollars in hospitality fees.
It stemmed from a resolution that was slated to expire in 2017, but was extended by the county until 2022. Myrtle Beach leaders claimed this was done without the consent of city officials.
The judge’s eventually ruled in favor of Horry County’s settlement plan, which includes $18 million split among the municipalities and $1 million set aside for documented claims.
Court documents also went on to state that having settlement money go directly to participating municipalities would create a positive economic impact for communities.
It’s unclear how much the other municipalities are slated to receive in the settlement, but the City of Myrtle Beach can still appeal the judge’s ruling on how the settlement is distributed.
