Lumberton police investigate after man fatally shot in own yard
By WMBF News Staff | October 21, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 8:25 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was found shot to death in his yard Wednesday morning in Lumberton, according to officials.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Berry Street and found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Torry Green, lying in the yard of his home, a press release from Lumberton police stated.

A family member found Green in the yard after hearing multiple gunshots, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

