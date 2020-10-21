Loris, St. James High volleyball teams quarantined after positive COVID-19 test, according to district

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County high school volleyball teams were recently quarantined after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Loris High School’s volleyball team played the St. James High team in a non-region match on Oct. 15.
On Oct. 16, a member of the St. James High volleyball team received a confirmed COVID-19 test from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to Bourcier.
“Based on a recommendation from SCDHEC, both volleyball teams were quarantined for 10 days,” Bourcier said via email.
The day of the volleyball game was the same day that two players on St. James High’s JV football team also received positive COVID-19 test. The squad continued with their game against Sumter High.
The day after the game, an athletic team staff member who works with the JV football team tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Because this was the third member of the team to test positive within 14 days, it triggered an automatic exclusion of the entire JV football team from the school and any school events for the next two weeks.
