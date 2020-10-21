Leaders decry ‘poor governance’ of Horry County Council following decision to end mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders of Grand Strand municipalities are voicing their concerns after the Horry County Council voted to not extend the face mask ordinance that requires people to wear masks in certain places within the county jurisdiction.
“The county’s decision will not influence our decision regarding masks,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “Unfortunately, I think that the county’s decision will confuse people, especially since the governor’s mask order for restaurants is still in place.”
The vote Tuesday night came after a lot of confusion from Horry County council members on exactly what was being voted on. Ultimately, the governing body voted to end the mask mandate at the end of October, along with the state of emergency that was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m highly disappointed in our County Council for their decision of not extending the mask ordinance,” said Nikki Fontana, councilwoman with the North Myrtle Beach City Council. “I feel that as leaders, we need to do what’s right for the community as a whole. We all took oaths when we were sworn into office to protect our communities.”
Fontana said it’s a decision that not only affects the health of area residents, but also those who vacation here.
“We need to be proactive in protecting our health, not reactive, when that maybe too late for some,” she said.
Fellow North Myrtle Beach council member Hank Thomas said that as COVID-19 cases increase throughout Horry County and North Myrtle Beach, “it is only prudent” that a mask ordinance continues.
“The county’s decision to not extend is poor governance,” Thomas said.
