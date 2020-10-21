Forestbrook Elementary School spirit rock honors fallen Myrtle Beach officer

Forestbrook Elementary School spirit rock honors fallen Myrtle Beach officer
The Forestbrook Elementary School PTA came together to paint a spirit rock in memory of Ofc. Jacob Hancher. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | October 21, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:32 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The tributes continue to pour in for a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.

The Forestbrook Elementary School PTA came together to paint a spirit rock in memory of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.

The spirit rock includes the officer’s name and badge number written in white and blue, respectively.

RELATED STORY: Italian restaurant donating portion of sales to family of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

Myrtle Beach police shared a photo of the spirit rock on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Hancher was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call on Oct. 3.

Following funeral services in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was laid to rest in his hometown of Waldorf, Md. last week.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.