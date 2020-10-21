Forestbrook Elementary School spirit rock honors fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The tributes continue to pour in for a Myrtle Beach police officer killed in the line of duty.
The Forestbrook Elementary School PTA came together to paint a spirit rock in memory of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.
The spirit rock includes the officer’s name and badge number written in white and blue, respectively.
Myrtle Beach police shared a photo of the spirit rock on their Facebook page Wednesday morning.
Hancher was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call on Oct. 3.
Following funeral services in Myrtle Beach, Hancher was laid to rest in his hometown of Waldorf, Md. last week.
