First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach working with Help4Kids

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -First United Methodist church is helping children stay warm this winter. They have been working with Help4Kids and collected over 500 coats.
First United Methodist Church has been working with Help4Kids throughout this year to help children in need. Children in the community are in need of coats, backpacks, food, clothing and school supplies.
Starting on December 1st, they will be collecting socks for children. You can bring pairs of socks to the church or they will come pick the socks up.
