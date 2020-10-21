FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend and through much of next week as well.
An onshore flow off of the Atlantic Ocean continues to bring mild and humid weather into the region and this weather pattern will persist through the weekend and into much of next week resulting in unseasonably mild weather.
Temperatures tonight will once again be mild with readings dropping into the middle 60s inland and upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand. A few areas of fog are likely after midnight through the Friday morning commute.
Areas of fog will be scattered through the morning hours on Friday before giving way to a mix of sun and clouds and another round of warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb to near 80. A stray shower or two will be possible with the chance of rain remaining at only 20%.
The forecast for the weekend remains the same. Temperatures each day will climb to near 80 with overnight temperatures in the 60s to near 70. With humidity remaining high, a little fog will develop each night with a risk of a stray shower or two each day. A slightly better chance of a shower - 30% - will arrive on Sunday.
