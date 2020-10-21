FIRST ALERT: Patchy fog this morning, humid and showers this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm and humid morning and patchy dense fog will return for the morning commute in many locations this morning. It’s not widespread fog but where it develops, will make for a tough morning commute.
Once the fog clears out during the middle of the morning, we’re left with another day filled with humidity and increasing moisture as the onshore flow continues through the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the lower 80s today with a 30% chance of showers off and on throughout the late morning hours and into the afternoon.
That focus of isolated showers and humid conditions will continue through the work week with rain chances sticking around through Sunday. No day is a washout but an occasional shower or two will be possible. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will continue this trend into the upcoming weekend with isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.