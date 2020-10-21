FIRST ALERT: Mild and muggy weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.
An onshore flow off of the Atlantic Ocean continues to bring mild and humid weather into the region and this weather pattern will persist through the weekend.
Temperatures tonight will once again be mild with readings dropping into the middle 60s inland and upper 60s to near 70 along the Grand Strand. A few areas of fog are likely after midnight.
Areas of fog will be scattered through the morning hours on Thursday before giving way to a mix of sun and clouds and another round of warm temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb to near 80 at the beach and into the lower 80s across the Pee Dee. A stray shower or two will be possible with the chance of rain at only 20%.
The forecast for Friday through the weekend remains the same. Temperatures each day will climb to near 80 with overnight temperatures in the 60s to near 70. With humidity remaining high, a little fog will develop each night with a risk of a stray shower or two each day.
