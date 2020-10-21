FIRST ALERT: Epsilon now a Category 3 hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest update has Hurricane Epsilon now at Category 3 intensity.
At 5:00 PM, the eye of Hurricane Epsilon was located near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 60.0 West. Epsilon is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday. The hurricane is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest or north by Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda Thursday afternoon or evening.
Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Epsilon is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some small fluctuations in intensity are possible tonight. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday and continue into the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles mainly to the north of the center.
Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda beginning this evening and continuing intermittently through late Thursday. Large swells generated by Epsilon are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, and the Leeward Islands, and are expected to reach portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.