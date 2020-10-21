FIRST ALERT: Epsilon now a Category 3 hurricane

Data from an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Epsilon is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some small fluctuations in intensity are possible tonight. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Thursday and continue into the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles mainly to the north of the center.