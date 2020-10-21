Dining With Dockery: Toffino’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In the sixth episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Toffino’s in Market Common.
Toffino’s is Myrtle Beach’s original award winning Italian Bakery. They started in 1992 and have had success ever since!
Toffino’s specializes in crafting traditional Italian pastries and breads. They are know for their best Cannoli, Biscotti, Italian Cookies, Cakes, Pizzas and the legendary hoagies.
You don’t have to be crazing pasta to be satisfied with Toffino’s and their amazing menu. Andrew showcases a couple of the best dishes at Toffino’s and gives you a sneak peak at what they look like at taste like in the video above.
Toffino’s is located at 550 Farrow Parkway and if you’re looking to visit for a taste yourself, you can visit their website for more information, hours and a look at the menu!
Oh! One more thing... Andrew’s favorite hoagie? The Legendary Italian Hoagie! You cannot go wrong with that sandwich filled with Mortadella, capicola, salami and provolone.
