DHEC: S.C. records 686 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 686 new cases of COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 159,433 and those who have died to 3,487, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 39 additional COVID-19 cases and one new death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 5,787 and the percent positive was 11.9%.
Of South Carolina’s 10,135 inpatient hospital beds, 8,468 are in use for a 83.55% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 743 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 197 are in ICU and 98 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 137 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and there are 292 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
