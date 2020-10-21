City of Conway names new public works director

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway has a new public works director.
Brandon Harrelson will assume the role on Oct. 26, the city announced on Wednesday.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick said he is “happy to add Harrelson to the Conway team,” adding his experience in local government and leading multiple departments “makes him an excellent fit.”
According to a press release from the city, Harrelson previously served as the public works director and recreation director for the city of Loris.
He was named interim city administrator in Loris in July and was responsible for creating a new storm water maintenance program, officials said.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to grow with the City of Conway. Being from Horry County and seeing all the great things Conway is doing, how could anyone not be excited to be part of such a great team?” Harrelson said.
