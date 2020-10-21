Arraignment set for former Florence County lieutenant facing federal obstruction charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A court date has been set for a former Florence County Sheriff’s lieutenant accused of protecting an illegal gambling operation.
Court records released Wednesday state that Mark Fuleihan has been indicted on federal charges of operation of an illegal gambling business, conspiracy to obstruct enforcement of state criminal law and obstruction of an official proceeding. He is scheduled to appear Nov. 4 at the McMillian Federal Building in Florence at 3:20 p.m.
The indictment states Fuleihan was allegedly involved in an illegal gambling operation dating back to around January 2012 along with several other co-conspirators. This included operating illegal video gaming machines in South Carolina, as well as recording, registering and forwarding bets and wagers.
Documents also accuse Fuleihan of knowingly and willfully conspiring to obstruct enforcement of South Carolina laws pertaining to illegal gambling.
Previous court documents claim Fuleihan would warn sources of information about law enforcement operations in exchange for $1,500 a month. Another source also said they saw Fuleihan take an illegal gambling machine from the sheriff’s office evidence building and deliver it to a co-conspirator.
Records go on to accuse of Fuleihan of continuing to obstruct investigations by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in separate incidences as recently as January 2020.
Fuleihan was arrested by SLED agents in April and had already been indicted on state charges.
