85-year-old man with dementia missing in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a man with early onset dementia who is missing in Lexington County.
James Jordan, 85, was last seen by his caretaker around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say he lives in the town of North -- which is mostly in Orangeburg County but also has addresses in far-southern Lexington County (south of Swansea).
Jordan is described as being 5-foot 6-inches and 134 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and khaki pants, deputies say.
His family says Jordan does not drive and has limited mobility, as well as early onset dementia.
Anyone who sees Jordan or knows where he is should immediately call 803-785-8230.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.