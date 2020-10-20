West Florence at North Myrtle Beach named week five Extra Point Game of the Week

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football regular season is starting to wind down in the Palmetto State as region championships and playoff bids are starting to be decided. A game with huge implications is our week five Extra Point Game of the Week between Region 6-4A foes West Florence and North Myrtle Beach.
The Knights are ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and were able to get back into the win column a week ago with a non-region win over Conway to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Chiefs meanwhile have been rolling all season and currently sit at No. 3 in Class 4A after last week’s dominant win over Darlington to improve to 4-0.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at North Myrtle Beach High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.
