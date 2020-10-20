West Florence at North Myrtle Beach named week five Extra Point Game of the Week

West Florence at North Myrtle Beach named week five Extra Point Game of the Week (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | October 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 7:51 PM

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football regular season is starting to wind down in the Palmetto State as region championships and playoff bids are starting to be decided. A game with huge implications is our week five Extra Point Game of the Week between Region 6-4A foes West Florence and North Myrtle Beach.

The Knights are ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and were able to get back into the win column a week ago with a non-region win over Conway to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Chiefs meanwhile have been rolling all season and currently sit at No. 3 in Class 4A after last week’s dominant win over Darlington to improve to 4-0.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at North Myrtle Beach High School. Extra Point comes your way every Friday night at 11:15 p.m.

