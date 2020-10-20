‘We’re far from finished’: Chants talk national ranking, growth of program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football team came into the 2020 season aiming to take the next step as a program. So far through four games, the Chanticleers are doing just that as they recently made history.
For the first time since joining the FBS, the Chants are nationally ranked. Coastal currently holds down the 24th spot in the Amway Coaches Poll and the 25th spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.
This CCU program is one that played its first full season in the FBS in 2017 so the meteoric rise up to this point is noteworthy.
Senior defensive lineman CJ Brewer has been in Conway since the 2016 season which was a transition season for the Chants in which they played a full FCS schedule as an independent. He says he’s glad to see the work he along with the other seniors put in finally pay off.
“It’s a blessing," Brewer said. "Being here through the struggles, that’s part of life, you’re going to struggle. I feel like the seniors, all the ones that stayed here, our goal was to keep working our butts off and hope everything starts to pay off. Now we all feel like it’s starting to pay off but we’re far from finished.”
CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell served as the interim head coach in Coastal’s first FBS season in 2017 and took over the team full-time ahead of the 2019 campaign. He says the national ranking along with the national attention his team has gotten thus far will bode well for the program moving forward.
“I think we’ve scratched the surface,” admitted Chadwell. "I think this program has a chance to be a really good program for years to come and to be a part of that on the ground floor is pretty special. We tell our guys all the time, when you get tradition and you go somewhere that has tradition that’s awesome. But those people that actually build that tradition, there’s something special about that and we’re a part of that right now.”
