Week 5 SCHSL football state media rankings released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week five are out. For the second consecutive week, the trio of Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Goose Creek
10. Boiling Springs
*Carolina Forest received votes.*
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach
2. AC Flora
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6. Greenwood
7. Greer
8. Beaufort
9. Greenville
10. West Florence
CLASS 3A
2. Chapman
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Chester
*Lake City received votes.*
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. Cheraw
5. Chesnee
6. Saluda
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Barnwell
9. Timberland
10. North Central
*Andrews and Latta received votes.*
CLASS 1A
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Whale Branch
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Carvers Bay
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Johnsonville
10. CA Johnson
*Green Sea Floyds received votes.*
