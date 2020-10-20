Week 5 SCHSL football state media rankings released

By Gabe McDonald | October 20, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 3:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina High School League football state media rankings for week five are out. For the second consecutive week, the trio of Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Lake View are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes. Our local teams are in BOLD below.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Goose Creek

10. Boiling Springs

*Carolina Forest received votes.*

CLASS 4A

1. Myrtle Beach

2. AC Flora

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. Westside

5. South Pointe

6. Greenwood

7. Greer

8. Beaufort

9. Greenville

10. West Florence

CLASS 3A

1. Dillon

2. Chapman

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Chester

*Lake City received votes.*

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Newberry

4. Cheraw

5. Chesnee

6. Saluda

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Barnwell

9. Timberland

10. North Central

*Andrews and Latta received votes.*

CLASS 1A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Whale Branch

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Carvers Bay

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Johnsonville

10. CA Johnson

*Green Sea Floyds received votes.*

