‘We need your help’: Conway police continue search for suspect in shooting deaths of mother, young child

By WMBF News Staff | October 20, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 12:13 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a suspect in the shooting death of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

The Conway Police Department shared a public service announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday. It includes videos and photos of Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon.

PSA for Tasjunique and Bailey

We need your help! If you have any information in the deaths of Tasjunique Graham or Bailey Simon, please call: (843)488-7855 or email: crimetips@cityofconway.com.

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The two both lost their lives following a shooting on Suggs Street on Sept. 28.

“Tasjunique and Bailey’s friends, family and community are mourning. We need your help to solve their murder. We ask anyone, with any details about this tragic crime to please call 843 488-7855,” audio from the PSA states.

Graham died at the scene while Simon died two days later at the hospital.

Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police and the FBI are all helping Conway police in the investigation.

