‘We need your help’: Conway police continue search for suspect in shooting deaths of mother, young child

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a suspect in the shooting death of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.
The Conway Police Department shared a public service announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday. It includes videos and photos of Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon.
The two both lost their lives following a shooting on Suggs Street on Sept. 28.
“Tasjunique and Bailey’s friends, family and community are mourning. We need your help to solve their murder. We ask anyone, with any details about this tragic crime to please call 843 488-7855,” audio from the PSA states.
Graham died at the scene while Simon died two days later at the hospital.
Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police and the FBI are all helping Conway police in the investigation.
