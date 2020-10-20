Voters in S.C. cast record number of absentee ballots before November election

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In two weeks, voters head to the polls to make a decision that will impact everyone for the next four years.
Here in South Carolina, more than half a million residents have already cast absentee ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
That passes the state’s prior record for advance voting set during the 2016 presidential race.
Data from the S.C. State Election Commission shows 535,000 voters returned their ballots by Monday afternoon. Approximately 503,000 were returned ahead of the 2016 general election.
State election officials estimate more than a million absentee ballots could be cast for November’s election.
In Horry County, approximately 50,764 absentee ballots were returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to information from the SEC. In 2016, that number was 19,446.
For Florence County, the state reports 12,381 absentee ballots have been returned so far. In 2016, 16,464 absentee ballots were returned.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.