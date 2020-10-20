Two murder suspects turn themselves in to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men suspected of shooting and killing another man are now in custody.
Authorities said 32-year-old Curtis Floyd and 29-year-old Darien Lewis surrendered themselves to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair face murder charges in connection to Raekwon Powell’s shooting death last Thursday.
Deputies and investigators were called to the 350 block of Quail Run Road where they found Powell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Southeastern Health where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said an argument led to the shooting.
Both Floyd and Lewis are at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division continues to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.