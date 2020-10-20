Troopers seek information in hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and didn’t stop.
Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday along West Smith Avenue, near Wesley Church Street.
Authorities said a white Dodge Ram 3500 truck was seen going east on West Smith Avenue toward North Main Street when the truck hit a pedestrian.
The victim suffered injuries as a result of the crash, but their condition has not been released.
Troopers released pictures of what the suspect vehicle may look like. They added that the truck is missing a passenger side-view mirror.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.
