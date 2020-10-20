Report: Multiple shots fired at North Myrtle Beach home with 11 people inside

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a North Myrtle Beach home that was filled with people.
Officers were called around 11: 30 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired complaint in the 4200 block of North Ocean Boulevard. The caller told dispatchers that they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed multiple bullet holes through the windows of the home.
According to the report, there were 11 people inside the home at the time of the shooting.
“The occupants of the residence informed law enforcement that they were in the upstairs bedroom when they heard between 8 to 15 gunshots come through the house,” the police report stated. “These occupants informed law enforcement that they took cover inside of the room after they heard the shots.”
No one was hurt in the shooting.
The people inside the home told officers that they didn’t see the shooter or a possible vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.