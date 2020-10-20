No injuries reported in Myrtle Beach area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a weekend shooting in the Myrtle Beach area.
Officers were called to Bay Street around 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired into a dwelling, according to a report from Horry County police.
Upon arrival, officers secured the crime scene and began to “check on the welfare of the individuals inside the rental units,” the report stated.
Police said only one rental unit was occupied at the time of the shooting.
No injuries were reported.
According to the report, authorities located shell casings in the street.
The police report does not list any suspect information.
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department also responded to the scene.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
