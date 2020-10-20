New grocery store could be coming to busy Myrtle Beach intersection along Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new grocery store could be coming to Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss the possibility.
It’s unknown which grocery store would be coming, but it would sit at the corner of Highway 501 and Seaboard Street.
The Planning Commission didn’t take a vote Tuesday, because they haven’t received much information from the applicant regarding the plans.
There are some concerns Planning Commission members brought up.
“As always, we’re concerned about traffic, because it is a very busy intersection, and we want that to be as smooth as possible,” Vice Chair Joyce Karetas said.
The Planning Commission expects to get more information from the applicant at their next meeting on Nov. 3.
