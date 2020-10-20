Motorcyclist crashes into ditch after police pursuit in Little River area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police pursuit involving a motorcycle ended in a crash Monday night in the Little River area, according to officials.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said an officer attempted to stop the motorcycle for a traffic violation. Authorities pursued the motorcycle, but soon lost sight of it, she added.
According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch on Secondary 57 near Highway 111.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, while a passenger refused transport, Lee said.
It was not immediately known where the pursuit started.
WMBF News is working to learn if any charges are expected to be filed in the case.
